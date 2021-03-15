What Time Does 'RebellComedy: Straight Outta The Zoo' Release On Netflix? Find Out

RebellComedy is a German comedy group consisting of eight members who are all comedians. The group is very famous and they often do many comedy shows but the pandemic has slowed down their shows. Now, Netflix is releasing a stand-up comedy special, featuring the German group RebellComedy. Read on to know what time does RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo release on Netflix.

What time does RebellComedy: Straight Outta The Zoo release on Netflix?

As per IMDb, the official RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo release date has been set for March 16, 2021. As for the release time, Netflix hasn't made any official announcements. However, news shows on Netflix are released at midnight PST, so fans can expect the release time to be the same.

The RebellComedy group consists of eight comedians who are - Ususmango, Babak Ghassim, Benaissa Lamroubal, Khalid Bounouar, Salim Samatou, Hany Siam, Alain Frei, DJ Wati. The group has been highly popular and with Netflix picking up their comedy, they are going to get some global recognition. Fans of comedy, especially German comedy should not miss out on RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo on Netflix.

What else is coming to Netflix this March?

March is a big month for the streaming service. Netflix is going to introduce a lot of high profile TV shows and movies in March. Here's a complete list of everything major property coming to Netflix in March.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Dark Knight

I Am Legend

The Pursuit of Happyness

Moxie - Netflix Film

Pacific Rim: The Black - Netflix Anime

YES DAY - Netflix Film

Audrey

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - Netflix Documentary

Philomena

Jiu Jitsu

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood - Netflix Anime

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Nailed It!: Double Trouble - Netflix Original

At Eternity’s Gate

With such a huge roster, Netflix is going to have a big month ahead of them. With the majority of the world sitting at home, Netflix subscriptions are at an all-time high. With popular films like Batman Begins and Crazy, Stupid, Love being added this month, along with a good variety of culturally diverse content, Netflix subscribers can rest easy knowing they have a lot of good content to binge watch in March. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming Netflix projects.