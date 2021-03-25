What Time Does Silence: Can You Hear It Release On ZEE5? See Details Here

During the lockdown, ZEE5 has greeted its subscribers with a wide variety of shows and movies. The OTT platform is now back again to greet its viewers with another movie Silence: Can You Hear It. It is a Hindi language thriller movie starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As the Silence: Can You Hear It release date is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about what time does Silence: Can You Hear It release on ZEE5. Here is a look at the Silence: Can You Hear It release date and time.

Silence: Can You Hear It release date

The Silence: Can You Hear It on ZEE5 will be premiering on March 26, 2021. The show will be available to watch on devices from tomorrow. One just needs to have an active subscription to ZEE5 Premium to stream the movie anytime from this Friday.

What time does Silence: Can You Hear It release on ZEE5?

The ZEE5 platform is a popular Indian streaming platform. It is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Indian Standard Time. Therefore following the same pattern, the Silence: Can You Hear It release time can also be expected to be at midnight of March 26, 2021. This means that the movie will be releasing in a few hours from now on the streaming platform. To know exactly when the show will be dropping on ZEE5, the audience should keep checking the official website of ZEE5 and the official application of ZEE5. Here is a look at the details about Silence: Can You Hear It on ZEE5.

Silence: Can You Hear It on Zee5

The thriller drama is written and helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. The upcoming movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in key roles. The official plot synopsis about the movie on ZEE5 reads, “When a woman is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, ACP Avinash Verma, an intuitive and determined police officer, is roped in to investigate the high-profile case.” The makers had recently released the trailer of Silence: Can You Hear It. Within a week of its release, the trailer already has more than 4 million views on Youtube. Here is a look at the Silence: Can You Hear It trailer.

Image Credits: ZEE5 Premium Instagram