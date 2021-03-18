What Time Does Sky Rojo Release On Netflix? Money Heist Makers Come Back With A New Series

Sky Rojo is an upcoming Spanish language action thriller series that revolves around the stories of three prostitutes who flee from their pimp. Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, who previously created the world-famous Money Heist, are back to Netflix with this female-centric crime series. Naturally, high expectations are attached to this series owing to the success of the aforementioned series. Here's everything you need to know about Sky Rojo release date and time.

What time does Sky Rojo release on Netflix?

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19, 2021, on Netflix. The streaming platform has confirmed that the series will be equipped with 8 episodes, each being 25 minutes long. The series has already been ordered for two seasons. For those wondering if the latest series will be anywhere close to Money Heist, the trailer is enough to prove that the two shows are distinctly different, right from its narrative to the colour components it possesses. While Money Heist proudly adorns the dark aesthetics, Sky Rojo heads towards the viewers with bright neon colours and glamorous elements. Even though both the series primarily focuses on crime, their approach is strikingly divergent.

Sky Rojo had the attention of Netflix viewers right from the time it dropped its first look in early January. The crime series boasts an ensemble cast starring Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer in the lead. According to the creators, there's more to the show than what meets the eye. It looks fictionalised, and the show delves deep into the impunity, ambiguity and brutal reality of prostitution. The series has been described as "Latin Pulp" due to the blend of genres.

About Sky Rojo on Netflix

Sky Rojo follows the story of three prostitutes who escape from a club in search of freedom. But the road to freedom is still quite distant as the trio are immediately chased by their dangerous pimp Romeo and his two henchmen. The women embark on a chaotic journey with only a car as a saviour and their friendship to fall back to. From car crashes to an outpour of bullets, the crime series is equipped with all kinds of teeth-clenching aspects. Watch the trailer of Sky Rojo on Netflix: