What Time Does 'The Bad Batch' Ep 6 Release? Know About Star Wars' New Animated Series

The American Animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch aka The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. Created by Dave Filoni, who was also behind Star Wars Resistance, the series is part of the epic Star Wars franchise and is both a sequel and spin-off of the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Know what time will the latest episode, Episode 6, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time does The Bad Batch episode 6 release?

Each episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on Friday and the latest 6th episode will be airing on June 4. As far as the release time was concerned, the viewers can expect the next episode to drop on the streaming platform at 12 am as per Pacific Time and 3 am on Eastern time which means it will air around 12:30 pm for Indian viewers. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will consist of a total of 16 episodes and the last episode will air on August 13, 2021.

More about The Bad Batch on Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is based on Clone Force 99, a group of clone troopers with genetic mutations, as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the series, the troopers will go on adventurous missions and also follow the incidents from the previous film. Many popular artists have stepped up to voice the characters in The Bad Batch. Avatar: The Last Bender star Dee Bradley Baker has voiced the character of the lead role, clone Bad Batch and he has also voiced other clones in the troop including Cut Lawquane and Captain Rex.

Fear The Walking Dead Flight 462 star and Emmy nominee Michelle Ang has voiced the character of the young female clone Omega who is genetically deviant from standard clone templates and she has a good friendship with Bad Batch. Life On Mars star Archi Panjabi has voiced Depa Billaba, who is the Jedi Master to Caleb Dume. The other artists who have voiced the significant characters in the series are Matthew Wood as Battle Droids, Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Caleb Dume, Ben Diskin as AZI-3, and many more. Tom Kane has served as the narrator of the series.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE BAD BATCH TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.