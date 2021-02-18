The thriller series from Amazon Prime called The Boarding School: Las Cumbres is set to release soon. It's a mystery thriller about a group of kids who live in a very remote and isolated land covered on all sides by the mountains. Read on to find out what time does The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: season 1 release on amazon prime.

What Time Does The Boarding School: Las Cumbres Season 1 Release on Amazon Prime?

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 release date on Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021. The story of this thriller takes place in a boarding school called Laguna Negra. There are six kids who are part of the main cast and come face to face with the secrets of the old school and realise something supernatural in nature is going on. The show has a total of eight episodes and will be out at midnight in US time.

The cast of the show includes:

Asia Ortega (Les de l’Hoquei)

Albert Salazar (AKA)

Daniel Arias (Cuéntame)

Daniela Rubio (La caza. Monteperdido)

Claudia Riera (Les de l’Hoquei)

Paula del Río (El desconocido)

Gonzalo Díez (7 days)

Carlos Alcaide (Libertad)

Sara Balerdi (The invisible line)

Francisca Aronsson (Hotel Paraíso).

About - The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

From the official synopsis of the show, we know the following things. The show takes place in a co-ed boarding school for the delinquents set next to an ancient monastery, in the middle of the mountains. The place is completely isolated from the outside world. The students at the school are rebellious, adventurous and have a habit of getting into trouble. However, they have endured the very strict discipline of the boarding school which is preparing them to adjust back into society.

The forest that surrounds the school is home to a lot of mythological creatures and faceless monsters that will be on the lookout for any students that stray too far from the boarding school. Early critic reviews for the show on IMDb are highly positive and from the initial reviews, it seems like the show is going to good. You can catch the show on Amazon Prime on February 19th when it's released.

