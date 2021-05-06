What Time Does 'The Boy From Medellín' Release On Amazon Prime? Read To Know All Details

Columbian singer J Balvin has fans from all over the world because of his music and songs. The singer has featured in a documentary titled The Boy From Medellín that highlights his tours. It also gives a sneak peek into the preparations he makes for his tours. Here are all the details for all those who want to know What time does The Boy From Medellín release on Amazon Prime.

What time does The Boy From Medellín release on Amazon Prime?

The trailer of The Boy From Medellín was dropped on April 26, 2021. The official release time of the documentary has not been announced by the makers. But Amazon Prime releases its content at 12 AM PT on the date of its release. This movie is also expected to be dropped around the same time. But there have been instances before when the time has been changed. Users are urged to keep an eye on the notification of The Boy From Medellín release time on the site or the application. The documentary's release date is announced as May 7, 2021.

The Boy From Medellín trailer

The trailer of this movie starts with J Balvin giving a smashing performance at one of his concerts. In the next frame, the singer says that he remembers going to concerts at the Medellín Stadium and now he is going to perform there himself. He is also seen preparing for his concerts with his team. At one point in time, his team members also ask him if he is feeling okay. To this, he replied by saying that he got the feeling again everything is okay on the outside but on the inside. The trailer also saw how friendly he is with his fans and also seen obliging them with selfies. He is also heard saying that his alter ego, J Balvin, takes dominance when he is on the stage. The trailer also saw him shooting for various magazines.

The official description of the show reads, 'From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-Winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career - a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia'. The 35-year-old singer has released five studio albums so far.

Image- Still from The Boy From Medellín trailer

