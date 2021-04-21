What Time Does 'The Circle' Come On Netflix? Know Details About Its Release Date And Time

The Circle Season 2 on Netflix is a reality show in which players are isolated in an apartment and the only means of communication is to interact with online friends through a social media app. The show started streaming on April 14, 2021, and the first four episodes of the show are launched. For the people wondering about what time does The Circle come on Netflix?

What time does The Circle come on Netflix?

According to a report by Decider, the next episodes of The Circle i.e episodes 5 to 8 will be dropped on Netflix on April 21, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The next episodes of the second season of The Circle i.e episodes 9 to 12 will arrive on April 28 and the final episode of the second season will be released on May 5. Each episode of the show has an approximate runtime of an hour.

About The Circle Season 2 cast

The second season of The Circle has already begun with a lot of drama. Celebrities like Lee Swift, Cloe Vitch, Terilisha, Bryant Wood, Savannah Palacio, Jack Atkins, Courtney Revolution, and Delessa Carrasquillo are a part of the cast of the show. Michelle Buteau hosts the show, she has been a part of the show for both seasons.

The Circle Season 2 quick recap from episode 1 to 4

The second season of The Circle has much more drama than the first one. Unlike the first season, the contestants aren't here to make friends but have come to the show with only one goal i.e.. to survive in the competition. A feud between Terilisha and Savannah has already started in the initial episodes. They fought during the truth and dare game which caused separation among the contestants. Naturally, the cast of the show is divided into two teams now. Terilisha was backed by Emily, Chloe, and River whereas Savannah was backed by Trevor and Courtney. Emily and Chloe became the new influencers at the end of episode 4 so now everyone is expecting that they would block Savannah in the upcoming episodes.

Promo Image Source: The Circle's Instagram