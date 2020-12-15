The new episodes of The Expanse are all set to mark their premiere on Amazon Prime Video. So, fans have been wondering about the release date and time of The Expanse Season 5 on Amazon Prime after its filming wrapped up in February 2020. During that time, director Breck Eisner shared a tweet confirming the same through his official handle, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, its wrapping up avoided many delays during this phase. So, we have mentioned everything about The Expanse Season 5 release date 2020 and time that you must check out right away.

What time does The Expanse Season 5 release on Amazon Prime?

The Expanse Season 5 release date 2020

The makers of The Expanse Season 5 series have revealed the details about the show. They have confirmed that The Expanse Season 5 release date 2020 will be December 16, 2020, Wednesday. So, fans, who have subscribed to the OTT platform, can watch the show on this day. However, people without any subscription can go for the free 30-days trial, before the paid renewal begins. Here are further details about The Expanse Season 5 release time.

The Expanse Season 5 release time 2020

After The Expanse Season 5 release date, 2020 is out fans have been wondering about additional information. However, the makers have not yet confirmed release time. So, interested viewers can keep a track on the Amazon Prime app and turn on the notification to get updates as it comes out.

The Expanse Season 5 series cast

The Expanse Season 5 series showcases the future, featuring the colonised solar system. It revolves around the group of the Rocinante, who unravels a conspiracy threatening their peace and survival. According to Radio Times, the main cast of The Expanse involves Steven Strait as Jim Holden, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tripper and Wes Chatham as crew members and Thomas Jane as Detective Joe Miller. Additionally, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens will mark their appearance after being promoted as series regular for the fifth season. Meanwhile, Lily Gao will also return this time.

