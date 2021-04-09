What Time Does 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Ep 4 Come Out? All Details Revealed

Quick links:
Source: Still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel’s much-anticipated miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already released the first three episodes of the show that included plenty of jaw-dropping reveals. Now, the makers are all set to drop Episode 4 of the television miniseries, created by Malcolm Spellman. Here’s everything that you need to know about what time does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4 come out, where will it be streamed and how long will the viewers have to wait for the upcoming episodes of the show?
Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Friday, April 9. The brand new episode will stream on the OTT giant Disney +. Viewers can catch up with the episode on Friday morning at 3: 01 am ET and 12:01 am PT. The miniseries is only available for paid Disney + subscribers.
As of now, the makers haven’t officially confirmed the runtime of the brand new episode. However, a recent Reddit leak suggests that Episode 4 may have run for about 54 minutes. The accuracy of the episode’s length can only be confirmed once the Episode 4 releases.
Marvel Studio releases fresh new episodes of the show every Friday. The studio has refrained from dropping the entire season all at once. Now, following the schedule, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will arrive on Disney + on April 16. The remaining episodes of the show will also arrive every Friday afterwards.
