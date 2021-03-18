Marvel is all set to release its brand new show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date is March 19 and it will air a new episode every week just like they did with WandaVision. The show will feature Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ post endgame adventures. Find out what time does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release on Disney plus.

What time does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus and most other streaming services mostly release their new shows and films at 12:00 AM PT. Hence The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release time is 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release time for Indian viewers will be 1:30 PM IST on March 19. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am. While according to Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Despite the fact that all Disney Plus shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in Collider reveals that Disney Plus usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus: What will the plot be?

The brand new Marvel series will introduce new villains like the mask-wearing Flag-Smasher. The show’s trailer also reveals that Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) also makes an appearance. The trailer also reveals the new Captain America to possibly be John F.Walker (Wyatt Russell), who is a high ranking member of the U.S Military joining the Falcon and Bucky's fight. In addition to Mackie, Stan, Russell, Brühl and Erin Kellyman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also star Emily VanCamp as former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine, and Adepero Oduye as Sam's sister Sarah Wilson.