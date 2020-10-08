What Time Does 'The Forty Year Old Version' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

The Forty Year Old Version on Netflix will soon be available to stream on the OTT platform. The film will tell the uncanny tale of Radha and her woes before hitting the age of 40. Apart from having a critically acclaimed storyline, the film talks about life after the downfall. The Forty Year Old Version release date 2020 and The Forty Year Old Version release time have been shared by OTT platform Netflix. If one has wondered, “what time does The Forty Year Old Version release on Netflix? then read on-

Also Read | 'Song Exploder': What Time Does The Season 1 Release On Netflix? Read Details

What time does The Forty Year Old Version release on Netflix?

The realistic, comedy genre will be about two hours and forty minutes long as per the official website of Netflix. The new age storyline brings ‘satisfaction, admiration and absolute joy’ according to a viewer of the film as written on Google reviews. The film will be available for people in India to stream by end of this week. The Forty Year Old Version release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, The Forty Year Old Version release time is expected to be around 12:30 pm on October 9, 2020. However, the timings are subject to change if there are any last-minute changes by the streaming giant.

Also Read | Emily In Paris: What Time Does The Series Release On Netflix?

The Forty Year Old Version release date 2020

Netflix film The Forty Year Old Version will be out on the OTT platform soon. The film is a one-sit watch best suggested for a quaint afternoon. The Forty Year Old Version release date 2020 is of October 9, 2020. The Forty Year Old Version on Netflix can be watched with a basic subscription of the OTT platform.

Cast members of 'The Forty Year Old Version' on Netflix

The Forty Year Old Version on Netflix stars Radha Blank in the lead role. She is also joined by a range of actors like Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin and Imani Lewis. Other actors in supporting role are Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, T.J. Atoms and Reed Birney as per the official Netflix website. Radha Blank is credited with writing, directing and starring in this comical yet relevant debut feature project. Radha even bagged the best director award at Sundance for The Forty Year Old Version. Mike Flanagan is the creator of the series. He is known for his work in The Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix summarises the movie as, “Desperate for a breakthrough as she nears the big 4-0, struggling New York City playwright Radha finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper."

Watch the trailer of The Forty Year Old Version on Netflix

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Forty Year Old Version on Netflix

Also Read | 'Black Box' Movie: What Time Does The Film Release On Amazon Prime? Find Details Here

Also Read | To The Lake Season 1: What Time Does the Show Release On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.