What Time Does 'The Irregulars' Release On Netflix? Know About Its Plot, Cast And More

The Irregulars is an upcoming crime drama television series developed by the Drama Republic for Netflix. The show features Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson, Clarke Peters and Olivia Grant among others. The show is created by Tom Bidwell and is scheduled for a release on March 26, 2021. Find out what time does The Irregulars release on Netflix? Read ahead to know more about The Irregulars release time, plot and cast.

What time does The Irregulars release on Netflix?

According to Pacific Time, Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight. This means that The Irregulars release time can be expected to be the same - midnight on Friday, March 26. Indian subscribers can stream The Irregulars on Netflix from 1.30 pm IST. British audience will be able to watch the show from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. The show consists of eight episodes.

A look into The Irregulars cast and plot details

The series is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The Irregulars features Baker Street Irregulars working for Dr Watson saving London from supernatural elements. The show consists of a cast of newcomers. The well known Baker Street pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson will be played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Royce Pierreson, respectively.

The Netflix official synopsis of the show reads, "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world." Watch the trailer of The Irregulars below.

Speaking of the show, Tom Bidwell earlier told the BBC that the show is his dream project and the oldest idea he has been pitching for 10 years now. He was thrilled to work on it with the Drama Republic. He also admitted that Netflix was incredibly supportive of their vision for the show and it allowed them to be very ambitious with their way of storytelling.

