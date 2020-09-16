'The Last Word' Release Time: When Does The Series Release? Read All The Details

The Last Word on Netflix is a comedy-drama that focuses on the life of newly widowed Karla Fazius. After 25 years of marriage, Karla's life becomes rather difficult as her husband is no more. The unique plotline of the show begins when Karla decides to become a professional eulogist. Read on to find out, "When will The Last Word release on Netflix?"

'The Last Word' release date

According to a report by Meaww, the date for The Last Word streaming on Netflix is September 17, 2020. The series written by Carolina Zimmermann and Aron Lehmann and directed by Lehmann himself is all set to release all 6 of its episodes on the OTT platform. The official trailer for the series has already come out on Netflix and gives a glimpse into the crazy, hilarious but dramatic life of Karla Fazius.

'The Last Word' release time

The Last Word will be releasing on September 17th and the release time is expected to be 12 AM Pacific Time. The series is lead by famous German comedy actor Anke Engelke as Karla Fazius. Another major role in the show goes to Thorsten Merten who plays the role of undertaker Andreas Borowski.

Andreas is a person who's very inconvenienced by Karla's decision to be a professional eulogist and doesn't miss a chance to showcase his feelings.

The Last Word on Netflix focuses on Karla's family too as they try to deal with the loss of her husband's death and her eccentricities as well after the death. Karla was married for 25 years so the sudden loss is a shock to her system. She even loses faith in her own life and work.

But finds a new purpose as she tries to help other mourners too after taking up the new profession. She also ends up breaking the traditional rules of the funeral business, even sabotaging her own husband's funeral. This makes her the target of Andreas' anger.

There are 6 episodes of The Last Word streaming on Netflix. Each episode tells a different story of death, mourning and finally moving on through sad, hilarious but also absurd ways. The series tells the story of life after death, in its true sense.

