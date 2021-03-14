What Time Does 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' Release On Netflix? All About The New Docuseries

Netflix's upcoming documentary series The Lost Pirate Kingdom revolves around the pirates of the Caribbean as they plunder the world's riches and form a republic. The highlight of the series is that it uses a technique called Hyper Dynamic Animation so as to recreate the 1715 era with a 4K back projection in front of live-action. The Lost Pirate Kingdom release date is March 15. Read on to know about The Lost Pirate Kingdom release time.

What time does The Lost Pirate Kingdom release on Netflix?

The Lost Pirate Kingdom release date is scheduled for March 15, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that The Lost Pirate Kingdom release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Monday, March 15, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream The Lost Pirate Kingdom on Netflix on March 15, Monday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch The Lost Pirate Kingdom from 8 am on Monday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, The Lost Pirate Kingdom will be available to watch at 9 am on March 15. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when The Lost Pirate Kingdom releases on Netflix.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom series is a six-part show about the life of real-life pirates including Blackbeard, Henry Jennings, Henry Vane as well as a female pirate named Anne Bonny. The official synopsis of the show reads: "The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world's riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series."

The trailer states, "The end of the war with Spain left British privateers, who worked as a freelance Naval force, out of work. Turning to piracy, they continued to take the treasure from the Spanish and were ultimately outlawed by their own crown. They went on to set up the world’s first fully democratic republic in the Bahamas, freed the enslaved, and gave them full voting rights."