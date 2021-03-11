What Time Does 'The One' Release On Netflix? All About The Science Fiction Series

The One is a new science fiction series on Netflix that deals with finding a soulmate. The series is originally created by John Marrs, based on his own novel of the same name. The TV adaptation of the novel explores a different way of using science to find their perfect life partner. The show is set in the future where new concepts have come up in the dating world. People take a DNA test to find their perfect match. The synopsis of the show states, "No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there?" Netflix said that one will never take their love and relationships in the same way again after watching this show.

What time does The One release on Netflix?

The One release date is scheduled for March 12, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that The One release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Friday, March 12, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream The One on Netflix on March 12, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch The One series from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. Viewers can also turn on the notification on the app to get an update about when The One releases on Netflix.

Netflix series The One features a list of well-known actors. The series stars Hannah Ware as Rebecca, she is the CEO of MatchDNA. It is the company that pairs individuals based on their DNA matches. Hannah Ware is known for her roles in shows like Boss and Betrayal. Actor Dimitri Leonidas is also an important cast member of the series, he has previously starred in Riviera and The Monuments Men. He plays the role of Rebecca's best friend James, who is the co-founder of the company. Actor Amir El-Masry is seen in the role of Ben, who is a friend of Rebecca's. Actor Wilf Scolding plays the role of Ethan in the series, who is Rebecca’s partner. They are also the face of Rebecca's company MatchDNA.