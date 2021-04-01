What Time Does The Serpent Season 1 Release On Netflix? Here's More

Netflix has been bringing a number of crime shows on television based on real life stories for their audiences. The Serpent is among the latest among the lot, as it gets set to be streamed on the OTT platform. The decision to bring this show on Netflix was announced a while back, which left the fans speculating about what time the streaming would really take place. While the streaming date of The Serpent has been shared, the exact time of the release of this series hasn’t been revealed yet.

What time does The Serpent season 1 release on Netflix?

The Serpent has brought the story of the infamous criminal Charles Sobhraj on screen, which has already increased excitement among a number of audiences. It was announced a few weeks back that this series would be released on Netflix on April 2. As the show sets to be released on the streaming giant soon, interested viewers would be wondering about the exact time when the release would take place. According to popsugar.com, the standard time of streaming of shows on Netflix is 3 a.m. E.T/midnight P.T.

However, depending upon the nature of the show and area of interest, the release timings can be deferred. For example, the third season of House of cards was dropped in at 3 a.m. P.T/ 6 a.m. E.T., which is a few hours earlier of the standard time. While the exact streaming time of The Serpent hasn’t been shared by Netflix yet, it could be assumed that they would be using the standard time to release this crime series as well. Being awaited for long, this series is also expected to attract a large number of viewers shortly after its release.

Tahar Rahim will be seen playing the role of serial killer Charles Sobhraj in this series. Its cast also has other known actors such as Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber among others. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the production of this series for a brief period. It first premiered on television on the very first day of 2021, and is all set to now have an OTT release.