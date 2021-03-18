What Time Does 'The Wife' Release On ZEE5? Here's All About The Film

ZEE5 is all set to release its brand-new horror film The Wife. Helmed by debutant director Sarmad Khan, the horror flick stars actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta. The Wife marks Gurmeet Choudhary’s first solo film as a hero. The actor has had an extensive television career. Find out what time does The Wife release on ZEE5?

What time does 'The Wife' release on ZEE5?

The Wife release date is March 19. ZEE5 which is a popular Indian streaming platform is known to release all of its shows and movies at midnight according to IST. Hence, we can believe that following the same pattern, The Wife release time is also expected to be at midnight on March 19. Audiences are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the ZEE5 to know exactly when the show will release on the OTT platform.

More about 'The Wife' on ZEE5

In the horror film, Gurmeet and Sayani play a married couple who move into a new apartment only to learn that it is being haunted by a malevolent spirit. The poster of the film features the lead couple caught in a romantic moment but they are surrounded by eeriness. We also see a hand imprint on the glass door of the washing machine Sayani is sitting on.

The trailer for The Wife was released on ZEE5’s YouTube channel on March 11 and has already garnered over 400,000 views. Fans have expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one fan saying, “Gurmeet looks promising in grey shade roles like the one he played in Khamoshiyan.” Another user wrote, “The trailer looks so much better than Roohi but it will not be hit or promoted since it does not feature any star kid. Sad reality !!”

Source: Still from YouTube comments

More about the cast

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet is a 37-year-old Indian actor and martial artist. The actor rose to popularity due to his role as Ram in the 2008 TV series Ramayan. He then featured in shows like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. His first major film debut was in the psychological thriller film Khamoshiyan. The actor is married to his co-star from Ramayan, Debina Bannerjee since 2011.

Sayani Datta

Sayani is a Bengali actor who started her career with the film Na Hannyate in 2012. She then went on to star in films like Shada Kalo Abcha, and also entered the international film festival circuit. She starred in Feet and Foe (2016) directed by Soumodeep Ghosh Chowdhury.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.