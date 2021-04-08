What Time Does 'Them' Release On Amazon Prime Video? Check Details About The Show

A new suspenseful show is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. The limited series titled Them will explore the issue of racism in the United States with a supernatural twist. Here is everything you need to know about Them release time and plot of the series.

What time does Them release on Amazon Prime Video?

According to a report by Radio Times, Them is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021, which is a Friday. The limited series would revolve around the Emory family as they move into an all-white neighborhood in the 1950s. The family quickly find themselves the targets of terrible abuse and discrimination from their neighbors, while it also becomes apparent that their new home is plagued by sinister supernatural forces. The show has been written by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe.

All the episodes of the miniseries would be available to watch from April 9, 2021, and audiences wouldn't have to wait weekly for new episodes. According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video releases all their shows at 12 AM GMT and anyone with an active subscription to Amazon Prime can tune in and watch the series. The subscribers of Amazon Prime in India can stream the series from 5.30 AM while the viewers in Australia can watch it on Amazon Prime from 11 AM.

More about the show

The cast of Them is lead by Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas, who play the parents, Lucky and Henry in the Emory family. They move into their new home with daughters Ruby and Gracie, who are portrayed by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd. Alison Pill has been cast as one of the show’s main villains, cruel neighbor Betty Wendell, while Liam McIntyre plays her husband, Clarke. What seems like a perfect family home in a beautiful Los Angeles neighborhood, turns out to be sinister, harboring a deadly secret of its own. The trailer of the show was released last month on Youtube which gave the audiences a glimpse of what is about to happen to the Emory family, and the kind of racial discrimination as well as supernatural forces they face at their new home.

Image Credits: Amazon Prime Video Official Youtube Channel