What Time Does 'Things Heard & Seen' Release On Netflix? Here Is What You Need To Know

Things Heard & Seen is the upcoming horror thriller film that is gearing up to release on Netflix shortly. The film has been highly anticipated among fans ever since it was announced and is set to bring the adapted version of All Things Cease to Appear novel by author Elizabeth Brundage. With just a short period of time remaining for its release, following are more details on what time will Things Heard & Seen releasing on Netflix, along with other interesting details about the film.

What time does Things Heard & Seen release on Netflix?

Things Heard & Seen is set to release on Netflix on April 29, i.e., tomorrow. The film is expected to be streamed on the OTT platform at the standard time of 12 a.m. PST, which happens to be 3 a.m. ET. All the audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the film at 8 a.m. BST, while it will be available for the Australian viewers at 5 p.m. AEST. The Indian audience will get to watch the film at 12:30 p.m. IST, as per the standard time slot.

However, the time slots of such films and shows are subject to change depending upon various factors about the content. Some of these factors include target audience, region, the language of the content and many more. All the shows and films in Netflix are streamed on the platform around the same time all over the world, hence the differences in the time slots. The reason why this specific time has been chosen for streaming is that the low traffic during this slot makes it more efficient for the streaming of the content to take place.

The cast of Things Heard & Seen includes a number of popular actors such as Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn among others. Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, this film revolves around a married couple played by Amanda and James. The plot shows the couple relocating to a new house in Hudson Valley and eventually discovering a sinister truth about their house. The book that it has been adapted from is in turn based on a 1982 homicide case in New York involving Cathleen Krauseneck.

