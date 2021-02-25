During the last few months, Amazon Prime Video has kept its subscribers entertained with its wide variety of content. The OTT platform is now all set to greet its audience with another exciting docu-series titled Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. The series is all set for its exclusive premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming platform.

As the Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release date is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know at what time does Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release on Amazon Prime’s IMDb TV. For all the people who are wondering about Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release date

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers on Amazon Prime’s IMDb TV will be releasing on February 26, 2021. The viewers from around the world will be able to see the docu-series on their devices from tomorrow. One can watch all the episodes of the series from this Friday without paying anything. Here is a look at the Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release time.

What time does Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release?

There has been no official announcement regarding the release time of this docu-series. According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime is known to release all its shows at 12 AM GMT. Following the same pattern, the Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers release time on Amazon Prime’s IMDb TV can also be expected to be at 12 AM on February 26, 2021. Sometimes, Amazon Prime also releases its shows earlier than expected. Therefore to know about the release time of this docu-series, one should keep an eye out on the IMDb TV.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The upcoming docu-series is based on the high school basketball teams. Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers follow the team’s highs and lows in a gruelling highly publicized quest for a third straight state championship. The series is executively produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Here is a look at the Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers trailer.

