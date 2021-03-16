Netflix recently released a clip from its new documentary show Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael case. The docuseries follows the high profile Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013. Helmed by Georges Huercano and Pascal Vrebos, the docuseries aims to uncover the truth by bringing to the surface many sides of the story related to the case. Find out what time does Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case release on Netflix.

What time does Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case release on Netflix?

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case release date is March 17, 2021. The true-crime documentary shown will release at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET like most Netflix shows and films do. Korean viewers can begin viewing this show at 5:00 PM, Wednesday on March 17. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case release time for Indian viewers will be 1:30 PM IST on March 17. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am. While according to Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Interested viewers can also turn on the notification to get an update on when Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case releases on Netflix.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

What had happened in the Bernard Wesphael case?

Netflix has had a string of successes lately, dabbling in true-crime documentaries. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and Murder Among the Mormons were two of the latest shows that received many accolades from the fans. The upcoming crime documentary Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case will document the real-life trial of former politician Bernard Wesphael of Belgium who was accused of murdering his wife, Véronique Pirotton. Pirotton died in 2013 and the politician was subsequently incarcerated, with his trial beginning in 2015. According to a report in Looper.com the politician got acquitted in 2016. Wesphael even provides interview footage for the series, offering his side of the story for the Netflix show.

