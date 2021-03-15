What Time Does 'Waffles And Mochi' Release On Netflix? All About Michelle Obama's Show

Former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, is all set to launch a kid-centric cooking show on Netflix. The show is titled Waffles and Mochi and will feature two puppets named Waffles and Mochi while Obama will star as a supermarket owner. The show will consist of 10 episodes. But what time does Waffles and Mochi release on Netflix? Read on to know.

What time does Waffles and Mochi release on Netflix?

Waffles and Mochi release date is scheduled for March 16, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Waffles and Mochi release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Waffles and Mochi on Netflix on March 16, Tuesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Waffles and Mochi series from 8 am on Tuesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Waffles and Mochi will be available to watch at 9 am on March 16, 2021. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about when Waffles and Mochi release on Netflix.

About Waffles and Mochi on Netflix

Waffles and Mochi will show the two puppets who embark on the journey around the world, exploring new ingredients and trying new recipes. The show will feature two puppets as well as Michelle Obama, who will portray as a friendly supermarket owner. The 10 episodes of the show will have a runtime of approx 20 minutes each. Obama's character will embark on food-inspired adventures with her puppet friends in the show. Obama described the show saying it will be about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it.

Waffled and Mochi is one of the many media ventures by Michelle Obama. One of her ventures includes Becoming, a documentary available on Netflix. The show was produced by Higher Ground Productions, which is the name of the production company owned by Obama, and her husband/former President of the United States, Barack Obama. The documentary chronicles Obama's book tour while promoting her memoir of the same name.