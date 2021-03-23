What Time Does 'Who Killed Sara?' Release On Netflix & Other Details About Upcoming Show

Netflix is now back to greet its viewers with a gripping crime drama series. The series titled Who Killed Sara? is all set to premiere on the platform. It is a story about a man who is on a quest to get revenge and prove that he was framed for his sister’s murder. As the Who Killed Sara? The release date is coming close, a lot of people are curious to know about Who Killed Sara? Release time and have been wondering what time does Who Killed Sara? Release on Netflix.

Who Killed Sara? Release date

The upcoming crime drama series Who Killed Sara? On Netflix will be releasing on March 24, 2021. Season 1 of the series will be dropping on the platform tomorrow. People all over the world will be able to stream the show on their devices from this Wednesday. One just needs to have an active subscription to Netflix to stream the series once it is released. Here is a look at the Who Killed Sara? Release time.

What time does Who Killed Sara? Release on Netflix

Netflix is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, Who Killed Sara? Release time can also be expected to be at midnight of March 24, 2021, according to PT. The Indian Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Who Killed Sara? On Netflix from 1.30 PM IST on Wednesday while Mexican users can watch the show from 2 am. According to Eastern Time, Who Killed Sara? Will be available on Netflix from 3 AM on March 24. The Australian subscribers can watch the show from 7 PM tomorrow.

Who Killed Sara? On Netflix

The suspenseful series is about a man called Alejandro Guzman who is wrongfully accused of his sister’s death. After spending his time in prison he is now determined to find who was behind the death of his sister. The makers had recently released its trailer which has been received well by the audience. The official plot synopsis about the series on Netflix reads as, “Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was famed for his sister’s murder, Alex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.” Here is a look at the Who Killed Sara? Trailer.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer