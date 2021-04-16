What Time Does 'Why Are You Like This' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Series Here

Mia, Penny and Austin are all set to feature on screens across the world as the comedy series Why Are You Like This release date gets closer. The Australian comedy series features a trio comprising of Penny and Mia, two best friends and their housemate Austin who must face social problems together but have very different approaches. The series, which was first aired in 2018, looks at life as a millennial surviving through cancel culture, identity politics and more. So, what time does Why Are You Like This release on Netflix?

What time does Why Are You Like This release on Netflix?

Why Are You Like This release time in Australia would be 7 pm GMT+11. The comedy series will be aired in America at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET. UK viewers can watch the six-episode series at 8 am GMT+1. The Indian audience can stream Why Are You Like This at 1:30 pm IST. Why Are You Like This release date on Netflix is April 16, 2021. The series has received an IMDb rating of 6.3 stars out of 10.

Meet the cast of Why Are You Like This

The main cast of Why Are You Like This features Naomi Higgins as Penny, Olivia Junkeer as Mia, and Wil King as Austin. Higgins has written the story with Humyara Mahbub, a lawyer and a freelance illustrator, and Mark Samual Bonanno, a member of the group Aunty Donna.

Higgins has described the three characters as a reflection of their own personalities. While Naomi Higgins plays herself, Humyara Mahbub is represented by Mia, a South Asian bisexual character who is outspoken, strong and self-serving. Wil King's character Austin is not only a proud drag queen and gay person but also a big support for the two girls he lives with.

Other shows similar to Why Are You Like This on Netflix

Netflix has released many shows that are similar to the comedy-drama series releasing on April 16, 2021. The OTT platform has introduced many original series that focuses on the lives of twenty-somethings trying to fit in the world. Here are some shows similar to Why Are You Like This on Netflix.

The Bold Type

Insatiable

Everything Sucks!

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Arrested Development

(Promo Image Source: Still from Why Are You Like This)