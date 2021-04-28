What Time Does 'Yasuke' Release On Netflix? Read Here To Know More About The Series

Yasuke is among the highly anticipated anime series of Netflix, as fans have been waiting for the release of this series. The trailer was recently shared, and it has already gained a lot of attention. Although the Yasuke trailer teased a number of interesting aspects of the series, the depiction of the titular character, Yasuke, is undoubtedly the most talked-about. Yasuke is voiced by actor LaKeith Stanfield, who portrays a historical figure from Japan around the 16th century. Here’s all you need to know about Yasuke, its cast, and the Yasuke release time on Netflix.

What time does Yasuke release on Netflix?

The makers themselves revealed that as of Thursday, April 29, Yasuke would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. According to reports, Netflix releases shows at 12 am Pacific time.

Yasuke cast

The series will reportedly feature a wide range of cast members. The series stars LaKeith Stanfield as Yasuke and Dia Frampton as Ishikawa in lead roles. It will also star Noshir Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General), Dan Donohue as Abraham, Dia Frampton as Ishikawa, Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga, Julie Marcus as Nikita and many more in crucial roles. The show stars Paul Nakauchi as Paul Nakauchi Morisuke, William Christopher Stephens as Achojaa, and Maya Tanida who plays Saki in the upcoming series.

Is there a trailer for Yasuke?

Though Netflix has previously produced a number of animated projects for its audience, Yasuke is one of the few that depicts real-life events. This series is preparing to introduce the historical character of Yasuke, a renowned warrior of African origin in ancient Japan. The story depicts real-life events from Japan's feudal society at the time. Stanfield provides the voice for the character, who has a difficult time remaining peaceful after a violent history. However, when a nearby village falls victim to the abuse, the samurai is forced to pick up the sword once more.

Though trailers for such films are usually released weeks ahead of time, the Yasuke trailer was released only a few days before the film's premiere. Yasuke will be available on the streaming service on April 29, which is this Thursday. LeSean Thomas and Takeshi Satou are the directors of this series. Watch the trailer below.

Image Source: Netflix YouTube