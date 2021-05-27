What Time Is The 'Friends Reunion' On May 27 Coming On HBO Max And HBO Go?

It's been almost 17 years since fans of the hit sitcom Friends saw their favourite characters sitting in the Central Perk Cafe. Recently, the trailer for Friends reunion was released and sent the netizens into a frenzy. The original cast of the show - Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - will be returning for the unscripted special, in which the group will look back at the series' best moments and why it was such a universal hit in the late 1990s and early 2000s. For all those wondering know what time is the Friends reunion on May 27, read ahead.

What time is the Friends reunion on May 27?

Ever since the Friends Reunion was announced, fans have been anticipating to the see their favourite characters back on screen for one last time. Friends Reunion will exclusively stream on HBO Max in the US at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30 pm IST. In Asia on HBO Go, the Friends reunion special arrives at 3:01 pm SGT, which translates to 12:31 pm IST.

Where to watch Friends Reunion in India?

Friends Reunion will exclusively stream on HBO Max, but unfortunately, the OTT platform is not yet available in India. But Indian fans of the show can rejoice as the show will be coming to India at the same time as the global premiere on Zee5. Recently, Zee5 India's chief business officer Manish Kalra announced that the Friends Reunion will be exclusively streaming on India on Zee5.

All about the Friends Reunion

The series first went on air in 1994 and was live till 2004, lasting for 10 seasons. The show is often credited to have propelled the career of its main cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The rumours about the reunion emerged first back in 2019 and were later confirmed in 2020. Along with its original cast returning for the reunion special, the makers also released a list of all the celebrities that will be appearing as guests. Some of the celebs include singer Justin Bieber, Korean boyband BTS, singer Lady Gaga, actress Mindy Kaling, Resse Witherspoon and many more, check out the list below.

IMAGE: FRIENDS OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

