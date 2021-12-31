What To Watch On Netflix In January 2022? Every Movie & TV Show Releasing On OTT Platform

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@thecrownnetflix/graymannetflix/strangerthingstv
Netflix has prepared an amazing lineup of films, TV shows and plenty of streaming services for 2022. The classic film coming to Netflix include Annie, Big Fish, Nacho Libre and many more, which will be streamed on the platform on January 1. Apart from that the sequels and trilogies will also make a splash in the New Year, which includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and a few more.
Here are the topmost anticipated streaming titles of 2022:
The Gray Man is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and co-produced by Mike Larocca and the directors. Making it the most expensive film made by Netflix, the film is set to be distributed and streamed by Netflix, with a production budget of $200 million.
The highly anticipated second season of the Bridgerton will release on March 25, 2022, on Netflix. Season two of the show began filming in May and ended in November of this year. The show is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland and is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels.
The fans need to plan things accordingly as the Stranger Things Season 4 of Netflix is all set to be released in summer 2022. The show's official teaser is out and begins with Eleven reading out a letter to Mike, as she moved away with Will, Joyce and Jonathan Byers by the end of Season 3.
The Hook Up Plan (Season 3)
300
Chief Daddy 2 – Going For Broke”
Cadillac Records
1 BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”
Girl, Interrupted
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Doing Hard Time
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Hell or High Water
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard(2005)
The Lost Boys
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Nacho Libre
The Never Ending Story
Paranormal Activity
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Rebelde
Four to Dinner
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Johnny Test (Season 2)
Hype House
Undercover (Season 3)
Dear Mother
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Brazen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Chosen
After Life (Season 3)
Blippi: Adventures
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Archive 81
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
This is Not a Comedy
Phantom Thread
After We Fell
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
El marginal (Season 4)
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle (Season 3)
Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series
Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeyman
My Father’s Violin
Munich – The Edge of War
Summer Heat
The Girl Lay Lay
Ozark (Season 4)
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2
Three Songs for Benazir
Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Feria: The Darkest Light
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Home Team
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.