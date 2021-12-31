What To Watch On Netflix In January 2022? Every Movie & TV Show Releasing On OTT Platform

Netflix has prepared an amazing lineup of films, TV shows and plenty of streaming services for 2022. The classic film coming to Netflix include Annie, Big Fish, Nacho Libre and many more, which will be streamed on the platform on January 1. Apart from that the sequels and trilogies will also make a splash in the New Year, which includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and a few more.

Here are the topmost anticipated streaming titles of 2022:

The Gray Man:

The Gray Man is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and co-produced by Mike Larocca and the directors. Making it the most expensive film made by Netflix, the film is set to be distributed and streamed by Netflix, with a production budget of $200 million.

Bridgerton Season 2:

The highly anticipated second season of the Bridgerton will release on March 25, 2022, on Netflix. Season two of the show began filming in May and ended in November of this year. The show is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland and is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels.

Stranger Things:

The fans need to plan things accordingly as the Stranger Things Season 4 of Netflix is all set to be released in summer 2022. The show's official teaser is out and begins with Eleven reading out a letter to Mike, as she moved away with Will, Joyce and Jonathan Byers by the end of Season 3.

See the full list of titles below:

January 1

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3)

300

Chief Daddy 2 – Going For Broke”

Cadillac Records

1 BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

Girl, Interrupted

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Doing Hard Time

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Hell or High Water

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard(2005)

The Lost Boys

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Nacho Libre

The Never Ending Story

Paranormal Activity

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

January 4

Action Pack

Jan. 5

Rebelde

Four to Dinner

January 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

January 7

Johnny Test (Season 2)

Hype House

January 8

Undercover (Season 3)

January 11

Dear Mother

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13

Brazen

The Journalist

Photocopier

Chosen

January 14

After Life (Season 3)

Blippi: Adventures

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

Archive 81

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

This is Not a Comedy

January 16

Phantom Thread

January 17

After We Fell

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

January 19

El marginal (Season 4)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3)

Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream

The Royal Treatment

Jan. 21

American Boogeyman

My Father’s Violin

Munich – The Edge of War

Summer Heat

The Girl Lay Lay

Ozark (Season 4)

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Feria: The Darkest Light

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Home Team

