What Was Late Actor Asif Basra's Role In The Web Series Paatal Lok?

Actor Asif Basra, who had worked in several Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Malayalam films, passed away on November 12, 2020. According to ANI, he was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The actor was also a part of much-acclaimed web series Paatal Lok. He was seen in the role of Jai Malik. Asif Basra's role in Paatal Lok was widely appreciated by the people.

Asif Basra’s entry in this series takes place in the fourth episode. It was a very successful series that was well received. Asif Basra was featured alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and others. Gul Panag was also a part of the Paatal Lok cast. Basra was also known for his theatrical performances. Paatal Lok is produced by Anushka Sharma. The series is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab.

Asif Basra's movies

Asif Basra made his debut in 1998 with the film, Woh. After this, he was roped in for back-to-back movies like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Black Friday, Love in Nepal and others. He rose to fame after his role in the movie, Parzania, was well-received by the audience. After Parzania, he worked in several films and was then roped in for Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. His notable work is in flicks like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Lamhaa, Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Sheitaan, Kaalakaandi, Hichki, among others. He is also best known for his role in the American comedy film titled Outsourced and One Night with the King.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra's death

After the news of Asif Basra's death came in several celebrities pour in their last respects for the actor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock. He wrote, "Can't be true" right after the news broke. "This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life. Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy!," penned Swara Bhasker.

Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures of Asif Basra and shared a broken heart emoji. Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Asif Basra was a warm, generous and exuberant co-actor and friend. He will be missed dearly. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP."

