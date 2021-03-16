What Was The Controversy On 'The Bachelor' All About? Find Out What Happened

The curtains have fallen over Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Being the first season of the show to feature a Black Bachelor, season 25 of the show had already grabbed a lot of attention. However, the way this season played out left many fans shocked and even disappointed. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve had already rightly predicted that the winner of Matt’s season was going to be the 24-year-old Graphic Designer Rachael Kirkconnell. However, the whirlwind season saw the front runner being surrounded by a sea of controversies. Find out What was the controversy on The Bachelor all about?

What was the controversy on The Bachelor all about?

Amid Matt’s season on the Bachelor, a Twitter storm arose when a picture of Rachael from 2018 went viral. She is seen attending an Old South antebellum themed party in the picture along with her other friends. But many fans are still confused as to why attending a party became the controversy that saw Rachael being criticized on the internet. According to a report in The Sun, the Antebellum South was a period in the history of the southern United States. The period begins from the late 18th century until the start of the American Civil War in 1861. During the period, wealthy southern planters wielded a lot of economic and political power in the country.

During the antebellum years, the Southern "elite class" created their own societal standards. They began defining ideals of southern white manhood and womanhood. This ended up shaping the culture in the south for many years. The elite also enslaved African people who made up a large portion of the southern population during this time. An Antebellum party, also known as the "Old South" party, is a popular event in Southern colleges to this day and is associated with the fraternity Kappa Alpha. These Antebellum era celebrations have been criticized for celebrating slavery and racism.

What did Rachael do on The Bachelor?

The racism controversy against Rachael became even more searing when one of her high school classmate came ahead with the claims that Rachael had reportedly bullied her in high school for like a black man. According to another report in Cosmopolitan Magazine, TikTok user @feministmama came forward with receipts of Rachael’s concerning social media activity. In the video, screenshots allegedly of Rachael’s account show cultural appropriation in photos. It also contains the screenshots of Rachael liking posts of Trump-supporting friends wearing MAGA hats, sharing dangerous QAnon theories to her accounts, and more.

Did Rachael win The Bachelor finale?

The Bachelor season 25 aired its finale episode on March 15. As many fans had predicted Matt The Bachelor, picked Rachael for giving the final rose. While the proposal was very romantic. It was soon revealed that the pair had broken up when the racism allegations surfaced against Rachael. In the After the Final Rose episode, while reuniting with Rachael to give an interview to Emmanuel Acho, Matt said that Rachael needed to work on herself and she had to do it all alone, that’s why they couldn’t be together.

Image Source: Rachael Kirkconnell (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.