What's Coming To HBO Max In November 2020? Here Are All The New Titles Arriving

HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming platforms out there. Giving a tough competition to the likes to Netflix and Hulu, HBO Max has an impressive line up of shows and movies to keep its ever-growing subscriber base entertained. From original shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and Raised by Wolves, to iconic shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother, the streaming service has been on top of stuff ever since it was created. According to a report in Newsweek, find out, “What’s coming to HBO Max in November 2020?”
What’s coming to HBO Max in November 2020?
November 1
- 10,000 BC
- 13 Going On 30
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Above The Rim
- All Is Bright
- America, America
- Anchors Aweigh
- Another Cinderella Story
- The Arrangement
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Autumn in New York
- Baby Doll
- Battleship
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Billy Madison
- Blast From The Past
- Blood Work
- The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
- Broadway Danny Rose
- The Bucket List
- The Children
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- Chronicle
- City Island
- City Slickers
- Clash Of The Titans
- Critical Care
- Cruel Intentions
- The Dancer Upstairs
- The Dark Knight
- David Copperfield
- Dead Man Walking
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- The Devil's Advocate
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- The Eagle
- East Of Eden
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Elf Pets: Santa's Saint Bernard's Save Christmas
- The Enforcer
- A Face In The Crowd
- The Fast And The Furious
- Femme Fatale
- The Five-Year Engagement
- A Flintstone Christmas
- A Flintstone Family Christmas
- Free Willy
- Friday The 13th (2009)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
- The Gauntlet
- Genius
- Get Santa
- Girl In Progress
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Guys And Dolls
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Happy Gilmore
- Heidi
- High Fidelity
- High Society
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- Hollidaysburg
- House On Haunted Hill
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
- The Iron Giant
- J. Edgar
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
- Jason X
- King Kong (1976)
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Lego Movie
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- License To Wed
- Life Stinks
- Linda And The Mockingbirds
- Little Man Tate
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
- The Losers
- Lowriders
- Made
- The Madness Of King George
- Magic Mike
- The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
- Magnum Force
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- The Man With The Golden Arm
- The Mask
- Menace II Society
- Miss Julie
- Money Talks
- Mr. Nanny
- Music And Lyrics
- Must Love Dogs
- Mystic River
- National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1
- Needful Things
- The Neverending Story
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- New York Minute
- Nights In Rodanthe
- Nothing Like The Holidays
- Now And Then
- Ocean's 11 (1960)
- Old School
- On The Town
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
- A Perfect World
- Pleasantville
- The Pledge
- Popstar
- Practical Magic
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 2
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- Prophecy 4: The Uprising
- Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
- Radio Days
- Red Tails
- Rick And Morty, Season Four PremiereThe Right Stuff
- Rock Star
- Rosewood
- Rumor Has It
- Salvador
- Scoop
- The Sea Of Grass
- The Secret Garden
- Sesame Street
- Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate
- Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
- Smurfs Christmas Special
- Some Came Running
- Space Cowboys
- Splendor In The Grass
- Sudden Impact
- Summer Catch
- Swingers
- Swordfish
- A Tale Of Two Cities
- Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- Terms Of Endearment
- Thief
- Thirteen Ghosts
- Tightrope
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
- Titans, Seasons 1 and 2
- Torque
- Tower Heist
- The Town That Santa Forgot
- Troll
- Troll 2
- True Crime
- Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
- Twilight Zone: The Movie
- Una Semana
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Untamed Heart
- Veronica Mars
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
- We Bought A Zoo
- When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
- Wild Wild Wes
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- The Witches Of Eastwick
- The Wood
- Wyatt Earp
- Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
- Yogi's First Christmas
- Young Justice, Seasons 1 through 3
- Zoo Animals
November 2
- Quadrophenia
- We Are Who We Are, Season finale (HBO original)
- A Woman Under The Influence
November 4
- Looney Tunes, 1930 through 1969
November 6
November 7
- The Dead Don't Die
- The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions
November 9
- Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5
- Industry
November 11
November 12
November 13
- De Lo Mio
- Entre Nos: LA Meets NY
November 14
November 15
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season finale
- Murder On Middle Beach (HBO Original)
November 16
- His Dark Materials, Season 2 (HBO Original)
- Linda and the Mockingbirds
November 20
- Porno Para Principiantes/ Porno For Newbies
November 21
- Between The World And Me (HBO Original)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season finale
- Underwater
November 24
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
- Smurfs, Season 4
November 26
- Craftopia: Craft the Halls (HBO Original)
- Craftopia: Merry Craftmas! (HBO Original)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Original)
- Superintelligence (HBO Original)
November 27
- Chateau Vato
- How To With John Wilson, Season finale
November 28
November 29
- The Undoing, Season finale
- Exact dates to be determined
- 12 Dates Of Christmas (HBO Original)
- Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show (HBO Original)
- Crazy, Not Insane (HBO Original)
- The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special (HBO Original)
- Full Bloom (HBO Original)
- I Hate Suzie (HBO Original)
- The Mystery Of DB Cooper
