What's Coming To Hulu In January 2021? See A List Of New Movies And Shows

Hulu is one of the leading streaming companies today and is a major competitor for both Netflix and Amazon Prime. Not only has the platform produced incredible original shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale but it is also the home to thousands of movies and television shows. However, every month a bunch of shows leave the platform and make room for the new ones. There will be many shows and movies which will be new on Hulu in January. According to a report in MarketWatch.com, here is a list of what's coming to Hulu in January 2021.

What's coming to Hulu in January 2021?

January 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

January 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (Fox)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

January 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (Viz)

January 6

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere (Fox)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (Fox)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

January 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

January 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

January 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere

January 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

January 27

Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B

January 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

