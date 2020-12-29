What's Leaving HBO Max In January 2021? See The Complete List Here

HBO Max is all set to ring the new year bells with some of the best shows and movies set to release on the platform. However, a lot of the movies and TV shows will be leaving HBO Max in January 2021. As the world is still fighting against the deadly COVID-19, theatres have been temporarily closed in several countries or have not been getting the same response like before the pandemic time. To counter this, HBO Max will be premiering several movies by Warner Bros. The OTT platform recently saw the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on the platform simultaneously when it was released in theatres.

Following the same pattern, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto starrer The Little Things will be dropping next month on HBO Max among other interesting titles like the second special episode of Euphoria, several old Cartoon Network programs, The Dark Knight Trilogy, etc.

As January 2021 is approaching, a lot of people have been curious to know about movies and shows leaving HBO Max in January. For all the people who are wondering about what's leaving HBO Max in January 2021, here is a list of shows and movies leaving HBO Max in January 2021 according to hypebeast.com.

What's leaving HBO Max in January 2021?

January 7

War Dogs, 2016

January 24

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

January 31

Ad Astra, 2019

After Hours, 1985

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

The Arrangement, 1969

Bee Season, 2005

Before Sunrise, 1995

Before Sunset, 2004

Best Laid Plans, 1999

Bigger Than The Sky, 2005

Blade II, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blood Simple, 1984

Bridge To Terabithia, 2007

Bright Lights, Big City, 1988

The Change-Up, 2011

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut)

David Copperfield, 1935

Days After Your Departure, 2019

Enemy Of The State, 1998

Everybody’s All-American, 1988

Father’s Day, 1997

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get On Up, 2014

Guys And Dolls, 1955

High Society, 1956

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003

Jeepers Creepers, 2001

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993

Magnolia, 1999

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011

Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

On The Town, 1949

The Pelican Brief, 1993

Planet Of The Apes, 2001

Risky Business, 1983

Semi-Pro, 2008

Some Came Running, 1958

Something Borrowed, 2011

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

