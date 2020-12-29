What's Leaving HBO Max In January 2021? See The Complete List Here

Quick links:
HBO Max is all set to ring the new year bells with some of the best shows and movies set to release on the platform. However, a lot of the movies and TV shows will be leaving HBO Max in January 2021. As the world is still fighting against the deadly COVID-19, theatres have been temporarily closed in several countries or have not been getting the same response like before the pandemic time. To counter this, HBO Max will be premiering several movies by Warner Bros. The OTT platform recently saw the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on the platform simultaneously when it was released in theatres.
Following the same pattern, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto starrer The Little Things will be dropping next month on HBO Max among other interesting titles like the second special episode of Euphoria, several old Cartoon Network programs, The Dark Knight Trilogy, etc.
As January 2021 is approaching, a lot of people have been curious to know about movies and shows leaving HBO Max in January. For all the people who are wondering about what's leaving HBO Max in January 2021, here is a list of shows and movies leaving HBO Max in January 2021 according to hypebeast.com.
War Dogs, 2016
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
Ad Astra, 2019
After Hours, 1985
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
The Arrangement, 1969
Bee Season, 2005
Before Sunrise, 1995
Before Sunset, 2004
Best Laid Plans, 1999
Bigger Than The Sky, 2005
Blade II, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blood Simple, 1984
Bridge To Terabithia, 2007
Bright Lights, Big City, 1988
The Change-Up, 2011
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut)
David Copperfield, 1935
Days After Your Departure, 2019
Enemy Of The State, 1998
Everybody’s All-American, 1988
Father’s Day, 1997
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get On Up, 2014
Guys And Dolls, 1955
High Society, 1956
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003
Jeepers Creepers, 2001
Leprechaun 2, 1994
Leprechaun, 1993
Magnolia, 1999
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011
Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
On The Town, 1949
The Pelican Brief, 1993
Planet Of The Apes, 2001
Risky Business, 1983
Semi-Pro, 2008
Some Came Running, 1958
Something Borrowed, 2011
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
