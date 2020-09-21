What's Leaving Hulu In October 2020? Twilight & Blade: Trinity Amongst The Ones To Leave!

Hulu is another OTT platform that allows the users to stream movies and TV shows with a subscription. With the launch of several new streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max, Hulu is trying to keep up with its competitors by adding and removing specific movies and TV shows from their platform.

Recently last Thursday, Hulu shared a list of movies and TV shows that were going to be retired from the streaming platform from October 31st. So, all those who still want to watch the Twilight movies and Blade: Trinity, can do so by maximum October 31st as after that these two movies will be removed from the American streaming platform Hulu.

What's leaving Hulu in October 2020 on 31st?

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

What's coming on Hulu in October 2020?

Hulu's new October arrivals include many spooky movies including Monsterland, Books of Blood, Helstrom, Best Hair to name a few. As Hulu is controlled by Walt Disney cooperation, Hulu is all set to stream next-day episodes of popular American TV shows like Saturday Night Live, The Bachelorette, The Voice, and many Halloween suitable movies like House of 1,000 Corpses, Brad Pitt's Interview With the Vampire and When a Stranger Calls, all arriving in October 2020 on Hulu.

