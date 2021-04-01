What's New On Disney Plus In April 2021? Check Out Complete List Of Upcoming Releases Here

Every month, OTT giant Disney+ comes up with a whole new list of big releases to keep its user base entertained. Now, the streaming site’s April slate is filled with new Star Wars, Marvel content in addition to nature documentaries. Both volumes of Star Wars: Clone Wars, a 2D animated series from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky, will be available on April 2. Disney+ will also release four new episodes of highly-anticipated Marvel miniseries, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Special content has also been kept in reserve to commemorate noteworthy occasions like Earth Day. Here, we have curated a list of what’s new on Disney Plus in April, to make it easier for viewers to keep tabs on their favourite releases. Check it out below.

What’s new on Disney Plus in April:

April 2

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984)

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985)

Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1 and 2)

Made in a Day (Season 1)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Secrets Of Sulphur Springs (Episode 10)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle (2020)

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Volume 1 and 2)

Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Big Year (2011)

The Story of the Faithful Wookie (segment from The Star Wars Holiday Special)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 3)

The Island at the Top of the World (1974)

The Last Ice (2020)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 2)

Third Man on the Mountain (1959)

Walk the Prank (Seasons 1-3)

April 9

Cesar Millan: The Real Story (2012)

Future-Worm! (Season 1)

Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Seasons 1 and 2)

Man of the House (2005)

Mark Twain and Me (1991)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 1 Finale)

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale (1994)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 4)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 3)

April 16

Big Shot (Episode 1)

Earth Moods (Season 1)

Primal Survivor (Season 5)

Rio (2011)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 5)

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 4)

Treasure Buddies (2012)

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf (1994)

April 22 (Earth Day)

Secrets of the Whales (2021)

April 23

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Being the Queen (2020)

Big Shot (Episode 2)

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)

Disney Live and Maddie (Seasons 1-4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Season Finale)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 5)

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland (Seasons 1-4)

Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Big Shot (Episode 3)

Ducktales (Season 3)

Mira: Royal Detective (Season 1)

Oklahoma! (1955)

The Lone Ranger (2013)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 6)

(Promo Image Source: Stills from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier & The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)