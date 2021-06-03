Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Indulges In "parental Bragging" As Son Graduates Med School

The Wheel Of Fortune star Pat Sajak, on the latest episode of the show, revealed that his son Patrick Sajak had graduated from Medical School. Pat Sajak said that he wanted to do a little 'parental bragging' and revealed that his son was now a doctor. He also congratulated his son on his achievement.

Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak congratulates son

The Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, proudly announced during Monday's episode of the game show that his son Patrick Sajak graduated from medical school. Pat said while speaking to his co-host Vanna White that he was about to do some 'parental bragging' and said that his son made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr Sajak and that their entire family was thrilled. Pat then jokingly said that the only "troubling part" of his son graduating is "he insists that I call him Dr Sajak." At the end of the segment, the host congratulated his son.

Pat Sajak' daughter Maggie also took to her Instagram and congratulated her brother. She shared a photo of her hugging her brother and in her caption wrote that she was proud of her brother. Her caption read "My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud. Congrats @patricksajak, MD".

More about Pat Sajak in Wheel Of Fortune

Wheel Of Fortune is an American television game show and is currently been hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The show was originally hosted by Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford but Woolery was replaced by Sajak in 1981. Wheel of Fortune ranks as the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States. TV Guide named the show as the "top-rated syndicated series" in a 2008 article and in 2013, the magazine ranked it at No. 2 in its list of the 60 greatest game shows ever. Sajak has received 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning the award three times and in 2020 he became the longest-running host of any game show, surpassing Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007.

IMAGE: STILL FROM WHEEL OF FORTUNE

