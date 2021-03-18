'Wheel Of Time's' Short Teaser Clip Released, Rosamund Pike To Lead The Show As Moiraine

Amazon Prime shared a new clip of its upcoming fantasy series The Wheel Of Time. In the video, a close-up shot of Rosamund Pike's face can be seen which is preceded by crackling sounds and a flash of light. In the next shot, Rosamund says "Do not underestimate the women in this tower". The caption of the post confirms that Rosamund Pike will be helming the role of Moiraine Damodred in The Wheel of Time.

Amazon Studios shares a new clip of Rosamund Pike in The Wheel Of Time

Fans showered immense love on the short clip shared by Amazon Studios. Several fans expressed their love through emojis while several others commented that they are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the show. Check out some of the reactions below.

The Wheel Of Time revolves around the saga of five young people who are on a mission to save the world. Rosamund Pike is set to play the role of Moiraine Damodred who is a powerful member of an organization known as Aes Sedai. The base of the organization is in the White Tower which is the one referred in the clip. They all are gathered to fight an evil entity known as the Dark One. Several other actors like Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Michael McElhatton, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney will feature as the cast of the show. The show is created by Rafe Judkis and produced by Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, and several other people. The release date of the show hasn't been announced yet.

Robert Jordan's The Wheel Of Time is a fantasy series that is based on fourteen novels. The last three novels were written by Brandon Sanderson after the death of Robert in the year 2007. The fantasy series revolves around a group of villagers who are realizing the importance of their powers while fighting a worldwide terror. In the series, only women can wield the magic of One Power without losing their sanity. It has gathered an amazing reception from the audience and is very famous for its unique worldbuilding concepts.

