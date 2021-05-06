When Brandon Routh Revealed How He Felt About Henry Cavill Playing 'Superman'

Post a 20-year-long hiatus, Superman made his comeback to the theatres back in the year 2006 in the film titled, Superman, Returns. Initially, Brandon Routh was seen essaying the role of Man of Steel. However, he was replaced by Henry Cavill in the following Superman venture. When Brandon Routh got the news that ‘Superman Returns’ was his one-and-done feature, it affected him deeply.

Brandon Routh on Henry Cavill as Superman

During a March 2020 episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Routh revealed that at the time he struggled to process his emotions and buried them while playing video games, especially, the unending World of Warcraft. Routh added that it was his therapy but it wasn’t helping him all. For him, it was a good coping mechanism but it wasn’t teaching him anything. He credited his wife Courtney Ford for playing a humongous role during his rehabilitation.

In the end, Routh learned to have a better understanding of the situation even though it took him way too long to reach that time. Fighting all his demons, Routh then began to extend his support for actor Henry Cavill, who replaced him for the role. During the interaction, Routh recalled having a brief interaction with Cavill which made him believed that he is a ‘physically impressive dude’ who fits the role. Routh also mentioned that Cavill’s look startled him and he couldn’t ignore his uncanny resemblance with Christopher Reeve in many different ways.

According to Routh, Henry and he don’t look alike but Cavill shares one quality with Chris which makes him different. After his replacement, Routh once again gained the opportunity to essay the role of Superman for the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover that took place in 2019. Unfortunately, the opportunity never came to fruition.

On the professional front, Brandon Routh was last seen essaying the role of Tsar Nicholas II of All Russia in the 2020 fantasy-adventure flick, Anastasia: Once Upon a Time. The movie is loosely based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia. Apart from Routh, Grigori Rasputin, Jo Koy, and Vladimir Lenin essayed pivotal roles in the film.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Superman Returns & Justice League)

