'When Calls The Heart': Paul Greene Aka Dr Carson Shepherd To Leave The Show? Fans React

The recent episode of When Calls the Heart has left viewers wondering if Paul Greene who portrays the role of Dr Carson Shepherd in the show, is all set to bid adieu to the family drama just like ex co-star Daniel Lissing. The speculations began when the plot featured Carson getting an offer to travel to Baltimore for a prestigious fellowship.

In the series, this offer can prove to be a real boon for his career graph as it will enable him to be a part of great things. There’s no reason why he could deny the offer except the pull of remaining in Hope Valley. The place has offered him love and community support at every turn of his life. Now, leaving everything behind can’t be a cakewalk for him.

Ultimately, Dr Carson will have to take the decision by measuring all his stakes. As Faith, his ladylove has already expressed that she doesn’t want to leave. The episode saw Faith telling Carson that she feels content being where she is right now. In addition to this, the viewers saw her leave Hope Valley in one of the previous twists, which did not turn to be fitting for her. Hence, leaving the place once again won't make much sense in her case.

Upon watching Sunday's episode of When Calls the Heart, fans began speculating if Carson accepts the offer then it might be the end for his character in the show. Many think that the writers of the show are planning to give closure to the doctor who has pretty much wowed the entire valley with his charm. Rumours are rife that the upcoming episodes will be centred around Carson’s decision. This may either end up him choosing to stay in the Hope Valley by denying the offer or walking out of the show by giving perfect closure to his character.

The makers of When Calls the Heart have neither confirmed nor dismissed the rumours. Fans will know what happens next in the upcoming episodes. Amidst this, ardent fans of the show also took to Twitter to express their views on Carson’s plot. While a few think that the character deserves the opportunity, on the other hand, there are many who are left disappointment. Check it out below:

I gotta feeling Dr. Sheppard is leaving. I hope not but #HopeValley is too small for 2 Drs and I think Carson and Faith will figure that out. #Hearties@hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome @thekathyjane — Charlotte HumphriesðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ™ (@proudmawmawof3) March 22, 2021

Dr Carson Shepherd @paulgreenemedia absolutely HAS to stay in Hope Valley!! The handsome doctor is a necessity for the town and for us #hearties ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸Do we get to vote about Carson leaving?! Cause... https://t.co/XT3LXrMZu7 pic.twitter.com/KJlUtcmKzo — Kellie Ann (@misskellieu) March 22, 2021

I love Dr Carson & Faith staying together in #HopeValley but I don’t want Dr to pass up that opportunity in Baltimore either. Torn about what they should do. I’m crying! Mixed emotions for sure. @paulgreenemedia @AndreaKBrooks @WCTH_TV @hallmarkchannel #Hearties #TeamInfirmary — John G (@JohnG500) March 22, 2021