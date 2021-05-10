'When Calls The Heart' Set To Return For Season 9, Confirms Lead Star Erin Krakow

When Calls The Heart is one of the popular American shows that airs on Hallmark Channel and has been successfully running on television for several years. The show, which is currently on its eighth season, is gearing up to air the season finale on May 9. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know whether the show would return with another season, and it has been recently confirmed. The lead actor of this show, Erin Krakow, posted a video on Instagram confirming that the show would return for another season.

When Calls The Heart to return for season 9

When Calls The Heart has rapidly become one of the popular drama series on Hallmark channel in the last few years and has several actors playing different characters in the plot. Amid various speculations among fans, Erin Krakow, who plays the lead role of Elizabeth Thatcher, has confirmed that the show would be returning for a season 9. She shared a video on Instagram where she herself broke the news in front of the camera. She began by calling the current season an “extra long season”, saying how it has flown by “quickly”.

However, she asked the shows fans not to “worry” as the show would be returning with a new season “next year” on the channel. She ended her message by saying that she “can’t wait”. In the caption of the post, Erin also penned a heartfelt message for the show’s fans, addressing them as “Hearties”. She expressed her gratitude towards them for showing their support for the show, saying, it “allows me to continue doing a job I LOVE!”. She also expressed gratitude towards the Hallmark Channel for “believing” in them. Sher lastly said, “Season 9 here we come!”.

While the announcement about the arrival of When Calls The Heart season 9 has been made early, there is no word yet on the premiere date of the season. Along with Erin, the show also stars Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner and others who play some of the major roles in the plot. The show had begun way back in 2014 and has been consistently running on television ever since.

