When Dan Levy's Dad Would Mouth Dialogues For Him Like Some Stage Parent

Daniel Levy is a popular actor who recently bagged an Emmy for his portrayal in Schitt’s Creek. The actor has shared the screen for the show with his father who in the show also portrayed the character of his father. Recently on a podcast, the actor revealed whether the show changed the dynamics of their family and relationship.

Dan Levy explains his dynamics with his father

Recently, Dan Levy spoke to David Tennant on David Tennant Does a Podcast. Tennant posted the snippet from the podcast as he congratulated the actor on his Emmy this year. Tennant talked about the show Schitt's Creek, which shows family dynamics and how they cope up with things by staying strong together, even though they had lost everything.

David Tennant asked Dan whether his character portrayal on-screen affects his family dynamics in real life. The actor explained that generally it does not but then recalled moments when he felt pleasantly weird about his father being there on the sets all the time. The actor narrated how Eugene would mouth Dan's dialogues from behind the monitor when he would be looking at his scenes getting shot.

Dan revealed that he felt like his father was behaving like "some kind of stage parent or like dance mum or something at times". The actor admitted that he knows that Eugene "just likes to be a part of it". He further said that he would try to get Eugene off the monitor when he had kissing scenes. Watch the clip below.

Ewww, David! Congratulations to the Schitt’s Creek team for scooping 9 very well deserved Emmy awards! You can hear show runner and star @danjlevy talking all things Schitt’s Creek on season 2! Listen now 👉 https://t.co/9h0ZBHQWNM pic.twitter.com/sGKU7tuj9t — David Tennant Does A Podcast With... (@DavidTennantPod) September 21, 2020

Daniel Levy's Net worth

Daniel Levy portrays the character of Davis Rose in the show. The actor has been featured in movies and shows like Happiest Season and Admission. According to Celebritynetworth, the actor is worth $14 million, this is over Rs 102 crores.

Plot of 'Schitt’s Creek'

The show revolves around a family who loses all their wealth because of a tax fraud done by their manager. Following this, they have to move to a small town named Schitt’s Creek which is “ugly” and not at all what the family is used to. The show is all about what happens when up towners meet downtowners. They are faced with many challenges from adjusting to the uncomfortable beds to the people who are “rude” and “unsophisticated”.

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for nine categories for Emmy Awards, out of which it won in six categories. The show won the awards for categories in:

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Episode (for the series finale “Happy Ending”)

Awards for the lead actors Male and Female category

Supporting actors Male and Female category

