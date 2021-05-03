When Did Carrie Underwood Win 'American Idol'? Know All About The Singer

American singer Carrie Underwood is today one of the biggest stars when it comes to contemporary country music. However, it wasn't long ago when she was just another young singer looking for a break. The Before He Cheats singer was 21 when she auditioned for the American reality singing show American Idol and not only did she get selected she also went on to become the winner of that season. Find out more about Carrie Underwood's American Idol journey.

What year did Carrie Underwood win American Idol?

Carrie Underwood auditioned for the fourth season of American Idol and was crowned as the winner of the show on May 25, 2005. In her first-ever audition for the show, an entirely unknown Carrie Underwood told American Idol judge Randy Jackson that she was "a little bit" nervous, "because he's scary." The singer sang Bonnie Raitt's classic song I Can't Make You Love Me for the audition and went on to completely charm the judges with her high notes and unique voice. Both the judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson were blown away by her performance and complimented her for hitting the right notes. In her audition video, she also revealed a fact about herself that she was born with a third nipple but later got it removed with an operation and also demonstrated her secret talent of being able to convincingly cluck like a chicken. Check out Carrie Underwood's audition tape from American Idol Season 4.

A look at American Idol's Carrie Underwood journey

After being selected to be one of the contestants of the reality show, Carrie Underwood quickly became the audience's favourite and dominated the fourth season of the show with her incredible performances and was ultimately declared as the winner in 2005.

Carrie Underwood's made her debut in the music industry in 2005 with her album Some Hearts. Her first album was a massive hit and became one of the fastest-selling female country albums. Since then, the singer has never looked back and has won several accolades in her more than 15 years career including seven Grammy Awards, sixteen Billboard Music Awards, eleven Academy of Country Music Awards and eight American Music Awards, along with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. Some of Carrie Underwood's most popular songs are Before He Cheats, Jesus Take The Wheel, Blown Away, Last Name, Two Black Cadillacs among several others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Carrie Underwood Instagram)