When Does Episode 3 Of 'WandaVision' Come Out? What To Expect In Future Episodes?

If there's one show that has been consistently making to the top of the headlines even with its postponement rounding up every other day, it's Disney Plus and Marvel's most ambitious collaboration, WandaVision. The show has opened up to great reviews so far. Here's all you need to know about the show's future episodes and theme.

When does episode 3 of WandaVision come out?

Like fellow Disney Plus original The Mandalorian, WandaVision also took the route of rolling out weekly episodes instead of giving it the typical binge seasoning. While chatting with TVLine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege shared how The Mandalorian has certainly proven that there is something fun about following an episode for an entire week to try to guess what happens next and rewatch the episodes as you try to speculate its future. Although the fans were not particularly in favour of WandaVision episodes structure, it seems like they are finally adjusting.

With WandaVision slated to release episodes every Friday, episode 3 is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm IST. WandaVision came out with two episodes last week. Know that this decision was taken just to celebrate the long-awaited premiere and that it won't be releasing two episodes each time.

How many episodes of WandaVision are there?

WandaVision will have a total of nine episodes, with each episode being 30-40 minutes long. The show has definitely taken creative liberty by giving it the golden era's touch. Though the story seems jarring with so many plots and revelations coming together, the show has done a phenomenal job in mapping the story sitcom style.

The last time fans saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) together was in Avengers: Infinity War where Wanda had to kill the latter in order to stop Thanos from getting the Infinity Stone. Wanda, better known as Scarlet Witch, is known in the Marvel Universe for her telekinesis and energy manipulation. On the other hand, Vision is known for his super-speed and strength. Though their lives seem perfectly happy in the show's trailer, not everything is as it seems.

Watch the trailer here -

