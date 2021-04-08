When Does 'Queen Of The South' Season 5 Arrive On Netflix? Know All About The Crime Show

Queen of the South season 5 has premiered for the audiences in the USA on April 7, 2021. However, other viewers around the world will have to wait for almost another year to be able to catch the thriller series. Read along to find out how long you might have to wait for Queen of the South Season 5 Netflix release.

When can you expect the Queen of the South Season 5 Netflix Release?

The last set of episodes of the much loved and acclaimed crime drama Queen of the South premiered on August 29, 2019. It has been more than a year since fans of the show got to watch the final episode of the fourth season of the Alice Braga led show.

While the show has made a comeback to the USA Network for its final season, it is still not available for streaming for the viewers outside the States, or even for next day streaming on Netflix or Hulu, in the country itself. The show will end its run in the US on June 9, 2021. Fans are now eager to know by when they can expect the fifth and final season of the show to arrive on Netflix.

There might not be a final date announced yet, but according to Decider, the show is expected to arrive on Netflix by February or March of 2022, as all the seasons so far have arrived on the platform after eight to nine months since they premiered on USA Network. However, the previous four seasons of the show are still available on Netflix, and you can binge-watch them anytime.

According to Express.co.uk, the script supervisor of the show Barry Caldwell took to his Instagram in January 2021 and spoke about the release of the show. He said, “Regarding Netflix and non-US broadcast TV, we have no idea. In the first four seasons, we hit Netflix one year after the TV premiere. That would normally put the Netflix premiere in April 2022. However, we are trying to get it pulled up sooner. This is all we know at the present time”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Queenonusa's Instagram