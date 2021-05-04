When Does 'Selena' Part 2 Come Out On Netflix? Know Details About The Plot And Cast

Netflix's popular series Selena starring Christian Serratos and Gabriel Chavarria has arrived for another part. Selena revolves around the story of iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. For the people wondering about when does Selena Part 2 come out on Netflix, here's everything you need to know.

When does Selena Part 2 come out on Netflix

Selena Part 2 has already begun streaming on Netflix on May 4, 2021. The second part of the show started streaming at 12 AM PDT. Part 2 contains nine episodes around 40 minutes each. In this part, the show revolves around Selena’s life to stardom and follows the incident of her untimely and tragic death when she was shot in 1995. Part Two sees Selena learning how to handle the newfound success as well as find a balance between love, family, and passion. This series comes out 23 years after its original movie but takes a different perspective into consideration. Previously, in 2018, another show based on the life of Selena Quintanilla was also released in Mexican which was titled El Secreto de Selena.

A quick recap of Selena Part 1

Part 1 of the show was released on December 4, 2020. Part 1 of the series revolved around the family life of the singer and how she grew up in a Mexican-American family. The show captured the heart-wrenching, life-changing decisions made by Selena’s family and how she and her family navigated through success, loss, love, and music. The first part of the show was also divided into nine episodes of 40 minutes each.

Selena cast and crew

Christian Serratos plays the lead role of Selena in the show. Actors like Julio Macias , Seidy Lopez, Jesse Posey, noemi Gonzalez,Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Madison Taylor Baez,Paul Rodriguez, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Junior, Luis Bordonanda and Cassey Tutton play crucial roles in the show. The series is directed by Hiromi Kamata and Katina Medina Mora. Claudia Forestieri wrote the series along with Pamela Garcia Rooney and Jessica Lopez. Ulrich Maier, Lisa Matuskawa, Simran Singh, and Moises Zamora produced the show. Chuy Chavez helmed the cinematography of the movie whereas Dan Zlotnik and Camilo Froideval composed the music of the series.

Promo Image Source: Selena on Netflix's Instagram