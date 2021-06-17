When Does The ICarly Reboot Come Out? Find Out Details Here

iCarly fans around the world are elated as the show returns for a reboot and also brings back most of the original star casts with it. The reboot’s release date and time have been announced. Read along to find out, when the show releases and where you can watch it.

When Does The iCarly Reboot Come Out?

The iCarly reboot releases on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and will start streaming post 3 am ET. The show will not release all the episodes at once, but drop new iCarly episodes weekly, on every Thursday. In case you are wondering where to watch it, it is available for streaming on Paramount Plus, which you can access with a subscription in several countries including the US, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Poland, Hungary, Russia, and more. There are no current updates if the show will release in other countries through other platforms.

iCarly reboot cast

Miranda Cosgrove will be seen making a comeback in the show, playing the titular role of Carly Shay, a former teen webcaster. She will be playing an internet personality, in her 20s for the reboot. The makers are getting back almost all of the original cast to reprise their roles.

Jerry Trainer will be seen as Carly’s elder brother Spencer Shay while Nathan Kress also returns as Carly’s childhood friend Freddie Benson and will have Jaidyn Triplett and Mary Scheer, play his on-screen daughter and mother, respectively. Reed Alexander will be seen playing Carly’s nemesis Nevel Papperman, on the show.

Jennette McCurdy who played the role of vlogger Sam Puckett, will not be seen making a comeback in the show. She revealed in a conversation with Anna Faris that she was done with acting, on her podcast Empty Inside. She said, “I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing—it's going great. I quit [acting] a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it … My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. I resent my career in a lot of ways”.

