When Is 'College Romance' Season 2 Releasing? All About The Upcoming Series

College Romance is a TVF creation that is all set to be reprised for a second season. The first season of the show was released on the Youtube channel named Timeliners, while the show has been picked up by Netflix, and currently airs on Netflix as well as on SonyLiv. The first season of the show was released on 7th August 2018. Recently, the trailer of the Season 2 show was released online.

The trailer of the second season has increased the interest of the viewers who were the fans of the series since 2018. People are now interested in "When is college romance season 2 coming?" The story is about three friends named Karan, Trippy, and Naira, and there love story while they are studying at the same college.

College Romance season 2 cast has a number of popular faces, including Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta, who have reprised their roles. Read on to know the answers about and "when is College Romance season 2 releasing?"

When is 'College Romance' season 2 releasing?

Directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, the series College Romance Season 2 will be premiering on SonyLIV as well as TVF Play soon. College Romance Season 2 release date is currently not announced. But the actors and the filmmakers would soon reveal the same on the social media in a few days. The first season brought a number of relatable and entertaining scenes which show friendship, romance, moments of laughter and the same is expected with College Romance 2 release too.

'College Romance' Season 2

College Romance has a rating of 8.9/10 at IMDb. The Season 2 of the show will boast of popular actors including Manjot Singh. He is known for his role in the film Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! as well. The series also boasts of actors like Apoorva Arora. She is famous for several movies and has recently gained a lot of appreciation for her various YouTube series. She was also seen in FilterCopy Talkies as well as seen in Wrong Number.

Actor Gagan Arora who was last famous for her role in the Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Srivastava starrer Ladies Hostel, would reprise his role in College Romance's season 2 as well. Gagan Arora started his journey as an AD from the Bollywood Stree. He made his debut from the first season of College Romance, while he also featured in Ujda Chaman in 2019. Actor Shreya Mehta is also seen in the Season 2 of College Romance, she is known for her role in Girls Hostel (2018), Namaste England (2018). While actor Keshav Sadhna also reprises his role in the series. He is known for his work in Code M (2020), Phone-a-Friend (2020).

