When Is Operation MBBS Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date? Find Out

Operation MBBS is a relatively new web series by Dice Media. Operation MBBS season 1 made the audiences laugh with its quirky storyline and fun characters. The show revolves around how medical students grapple with academic pressure and yet have the most fun in their college days. Ever since the first season of the show was wrapped, fans have been yearning for a season 2. The second season recently premiered on the YouTube channel of Dice Media. Find out what is Operation MBBS season 2 episode 2 release date?

What is Operation MBBS season 2 episode 2 release date?

The first episode of the second season of Operation MBBS premiered on March 15. The 38 minute and 47 seconds long episode was dropped on the YouTube channel of Dice Media. According to the Operation MBBS season 2 trailer, the plot of the second season will revolve around the challenges Nishant, Huma and Sakshi will have to face as the country grapples with the pandemic. It will also show how this affects their studies and overall performance as well. The first episode is titled Honeymoon period.

Given that episode 1 of the show was released on Monday, March 15, it is highly likely that operation MBBS season 2 episode 2 will release on Monday, March 22. However, the release date has not been announced by either the cast or the show runners yet. Fans on Twitter have praised the first episode of this season and are eagerly waiting for the second one.

Operation MBBS cast

Operation MBBS season 2 will also the main trio of Nishant, Huma and Sakshi, played by Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan and Sarah Hashmi. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is written by Puneet Batra and produced by Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita. Here's more about the leading cast.

Ayush Mehra

Ayush Mehra is an up and coming actor who made his small screen debut with Bindass Originals' series Life, Lafde Aur Bandhiyan. However, his big break came with another Bindass original series called, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. In recent years, he has appeared in several YouTube videos, and series delivering his best performances. His work with Filter Copy earned him a lot of fame. Some of his recent series include Minus One by Just Human Things, Love On The Rocks by MensXP, Homecoming by Tripoto, Please Find Attached and Operation MBBS By Dice Media.

Anshul Chauhan

Anshul is another upcoming actor and model who is best known for her role in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She has also appeared in films like Bicchoo Ka Khel (2020) and Zero (2018). Her most recent acting gig is Operation MBBS season 2.

Sarah Hashmi

Sarah Hashmi a 25-year-old, spunky Delhi girl. The actor/model bagged her first Filmfare award for her short film, Bebaak. She went on to win Best Actress award at the Asia Competition in Shorshorts, Tokyo, for the same film. The film became Hashmi’s claim to fame. It co-starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vipin Sharma and produced by Anurag Kashyap.