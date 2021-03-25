When Is 'Re: Zero' Season 3 Releasing? Find Out If The Show Is Renewed For Another Season

The anime Re: Zero has successfully completed its second season run on Wednesday, March 24. Now, ardent fans of the show have already begun wondering about Re: Zero season 3’s release. Many fans also believe that their courtship with the show might have ended with the conclusion of its second season. Here, we have detailed all the latest updates about this fan favourite anime. Continue reading to know if Re: Zero will be renewed for another season.

Re: Zero season 3 release date

If you’re hoping to see more of Re: Zero after the conclusion of its second season, then currently nothing can be promised about Re: Zero season 3 release date. As of now, the series has not been officially renewed for season 3. However, going by the show’s past record, even if season 3 was confirmed, the viewers wouldn’t be showered with new content immediately. Looking back at the previous seasons, it can be estimated that it could be a little while until fans get to see Re: Zero season 3. Fans know that the anime created quite a buzz when it first premiered back in the year 2016. The makers almost took four years to release the second season of the show in 2020. Now, it’s highly unlikely that the creators would drop another season by next year.

About Re: Zero season 2

In total, the franchise released up to 25 episodes in its second season. The first episode was streamed online in the month of July last year. The creators continued to release four episodes per month until September. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, production delays affected season 2’s release. The creators resumed releasing new episodes since January 2021.

Where can you watch Re: Zero?

Viewers can find the series on Crunchyroll and HBO Max. One can also purchase individual episodes on Prime Video and Apple TV. The popular anime is based on the novel by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou. The plot of the show follows the life of Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori whose usual trip to the convenience store turns in to a supernatural roller coaster ride. Suddenly, he finds himself carried to another world.

