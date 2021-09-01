When Is Seinfeld Coming To Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Seinfeld is one of the most popular American shows that aired from 1989 to 1998 for over nine seasons and 180 episodes. As the fans were eagerly waiting to enjoy the show on Netflix after the OTT platform made an announcement in 2019 about picking up the global rights to the show, it has been revealed that the show will finally begin streaming on the OTT platform.

When is Seinfeld coming to Netflix?

According to multiple media reports, the Chairman of Sony Pictures Television recently issued a statement announcing the release of Seinfeld on Netflix. In the statement, he said, “Seinfeld is one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains centre stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.” The moment this statement surfaced online, it was confirmed that Seinfeld was all set to begin streaming on Netflix. Though Seinfeld release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is being speculated that there are fewer chances of it arriving on Netflix around the world until September 2021.

As Seinfeld will be streaming on Netflix as a part of its five-year global deal, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix, Ted Sarandos informed through a statement, “Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against. It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”

Will Netflix be sharing Seinfeld streaming rights with Hulu?

Seinfeld made its streaming debut in 2015 with Hulu in a whopping deal of $160 Million and the deal recently ended after a period of five years. Netflix then became one of the top contenders in acquiring the rights of the series alongside HBOMax and Comcast. Though there will be fewer chances of Netflix and Hulu sharing the streaming rights of the show, there hasn’t been any official statement about the same by the platforms.

Some of the popular cast members include Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Barney Martin, Liz Sheridan, Wayne Knight, Len Lesser, Richard Fancy and many more.

(IMAGE: SEINFELD TV INSTAGRAM)