When Is 'Shadow And Bone' First Episode Set To Release On Netflix? Know All About The Show

Shadow and Bone is one of the most awaited series in recent times and is the first of the Grishaverse shows. The show is slated to arrive on Netflix this week and fans can’t wait for its release. Scroll along to find out when the show starts streaming on the platform and other details about it.

When is Shadow And Bone's first episode set to release?

The Shadow and Bone's first episode will release on Netflix by the end of this week on Friday, April 23, 2021. It is directed by Lee Toland Krieger for a screenplay written by Eric Heisserer. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo authored Grisha trilogy, which includes the books Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, and Ruin and Rising as well as the Six of Crows duology, which includes Six of Crows and the Crooked Kingdom.

The show’s cast includes Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux; along with an ensemble of actors playing supporting roles. The fantasy show is shot in Hungary, with Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Pouya Shahbazian, Leigh Bardugo, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry on board the project as executive producers. It will be bankrolled under the banner of 21 Laps Entertainment.

The filming of the show kicked off in October 2019 and was wrapped up in February 2020. The cast of the show took to the official Instagram handle and announced that the filming has been wrapped up. They wrote, “Shadow and Bone have officially wrapped production and a few friends would like to wish you a warm welcome to the Grishaverse”.

Makers of the show have kept the excitement for the show intact with constant Instagram updates on the page which include short clips, teasers and character introductions. On January 27, 2021, the makers took to the IG feed and announced the release date of the show with a series of posters that featured the key characters including Alina Starkov, General Kirigan or The Darkling, Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa, Jesper Fahey as well as Malyen Oretsev. Take a look at the character posters of Shadow and Bone below.

Promo Image Source: Shadow and Bone's Instagram